Library to host ‘What’s the Buzz About Bees?’ workshop on native planting
Hoping to create a more vibrant, colorful and productive garden?
Julia Chambers, president of A Few Friends for the Environment (AFFEW), will discuss which native plants to utilize in lawns and gardens to attract bees and other pollinators during the “What’s the Buzz About Bees?” workshop.
Adults are invited to attend from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., for an educational night out.
A free native plant will be provided for those who attend the live event.
Those unable to come in person can attend via Zoom by visiting https://bit.ly/mcdlbuzz.
All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.
Garden club to present A Day in the Garden
The Mason County Garden Club will present A Day in the Garden, a National Garden Club standard flower show, from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Fox invites residents to office hours
101st Dist. State House Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont, will host local office hours in Mason County from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Bell’s Bay Cabins, 7424 U.S. 10, Branch Twp.
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts can call (517) 373-0825 or email JosephFox@house.mi.gov.
Paint with Julie at senior center
Julie Tews will be leading a painting workshop on Friday, May 26, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will be painting on an 8-inch flower pot. The session is $25 with a $15 deposit due at registration.
Everyone is welcome. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information and to register.
Last call for SS Badger trip
The Ludington Senior Center is cutting off registration for anyone wanting to take the SS Badger to Manitowoc by Friday, May 26. The trip, on June 7 and 8, includes a round-trip across the lake, admission to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the West-of-the-Lake Gardens, the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, overnight at the Inn on Maritime Bay, one breakfast and two lunches and transportation to the venues.
The price of the trip is $275 each, double occupancy. The trip is not restricted to seniors only.
For more information, call (231) 845-6841.