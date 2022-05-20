American Legion seeking donations, volunteers for poppy sale
The American Legion Post 76 family of Ludington is asking for donations to its Poppy Funds for local veterans. Donations will be collected at Walmart and Shop-N-Save from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.
Volunteers are also needed to help with one- or two-hour shifts at these locations. For more information, Call Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.
Invasive plant pulling Tuesday at Cartier Park
AFFEW is planning a garlic mustard pulling event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Cartier Park. Participants should meet across from the dog park. A discussion to identify these plants will take place before the pull begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, the Mason-Lake Conservation District and North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate these aggressive plants.
Wear long pants, sleeves and gloves.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Library to distribute final activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute the last Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Teen bags are available as well. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy. This is the last Fun Family Friday distribution.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions. For the final week, the packets will include materials for making suncatchers and sand art. Brighten your days with a little handmade window bling.
The teens will also be creating sand art.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.
Learn about light and diffraction. Look up some pictures of stained-glass windows. What do you know about color? Maybe you want to learn about traditional sand art.