Tickets on sale now for Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival
The Stage Left Theatre Company’s fifth annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival will take place Aug. 6-8. The Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 performances will open at 7 p.m., and the Sunday, Aug. 8 matinee will begin at 2 p.m.
This is a date change from what was previously announced.
The event will feature local actors in outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” to be preceded by a comedic adaptation of “Julius Caesar.”
There will also be T-shirts for sale and all proceeds will benefit upcoming Stage Left programs like the Youth Theatre Program, acting workshops and educational scholarships.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic to Rotary Park and enjoy the entertainment and the beautiful setting. Tickets are $7 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $10 at the gate.
Per State of Michigan requirements as of May 19, masks are not required outdoors, but those who wish to wear them are welcome to do so.
For more information, visit www.stageleftmi.org or call (231) 818-8368.
Library offers marshmallow shooter activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville every Friday. Take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s packets will contain materials to create marshmallow shooters.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about craft projects and creating your own toys. Remember to check out the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org for information and activities. There are dozens of books, articles and videos about making homemade toys and games.
MSU Extension to host online chronic pain workshop
Registration is now open for a series of free online chronic pain workshops offered through Michigan State University Extension.
The Personal Action Towards Health (PATH) workshops provide information and techniques to cope with chronic pain management. A variety of self-management tools, such as communicating with healthcare professionals, managing medications, and stress reduction are explored. This six-session series is for adults living with chronic pain and their family caregivers.
To achieve the full benefit of the workshops, plan to attend all sessions. Because the workshops are online, participants must be able to use audio and video features of their internet device.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3wBFOZS. Instructions for how to access the Zoom meeting will be sent upon registration. Meetings are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, June 17 and 24, and July 1, 8, 15 and 22.
A 30-minute informational session will be offered on June 3. MSU Extension Educators will provide an overview of the program and you will have the opportunity to ask questions and troubleshoot Zoom features.
Register at https://bit.ly/3muv1fb. For more information, contact Naomi Hyso at (231) 845-3362 or hysonaom@msu.edu.
No school today for MCC students
The instructional staff at Mason County Central Schools will take part in an all-day in-service program today and there will be no student attendance. Class will resume as normal on Monday.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class June 4
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on the evening of Friday, June 4 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Saturday, June 5 in the clubhouse.
The cost of the class is $50 for members or $100 for non-members. You must be registered to take the class. The class fills up quickly, so Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to sign up.