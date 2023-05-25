West Shore Bank
presents 125th customer appreciation events
June 30 will mark West Shore Bank’s 125th anniversary and the bank is partnering with several local businesses in Mason, Manistee, Muskegon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Ocean counties for several customer appreciation events promoting “125 Years of Making a Difference.”
Three customer appreciation events starting in early June include:
• $1.25 cheeseburger and fries at R&T Colossal Kitchen in Scottville, during the week of June 12-16;
• $1.25 off any menu items at BC Pizza in Hart; valid June 1-Aug. 31;
• $2 off any eligible item at House of Flavors in Ludington; a special promotion celebrating 75 years at House of Flavors and 125 years at West Shore Bank; valid June 1-Aug. 31;
Other events for future summer dates include a raffle for $12.50 gift cards from the EZ Mart in Onekama, Traverse City Pit Spitters Hockey Night with a giveaway on July 20, $1.25 Hot Dog Night at a Pit Spitters game on Aug. 9 and full-service gas with discounts at participating Blarney Castle locations.
For more information on these events or to download a coupon, visit www.westshorebank.com/promo/Celebrating-Years.html.
A participating coupon will be required in order to receive the special promotion.
To learn more about West Shore Bank visit www.westshorebank.com.
Civil War re-enactors Sunday at Scottville UMC
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will be at Scottville United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday for a special veterans memorial service.
LACA Summer Concert Series lineup announced
The Summer Concert Series, presented by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and hosted at Waterfront Park, starts June 21 and continues through Aug. 30.
LACA announced the lineup for the series in a press release on Wednesday, stating that this year’s slate will feature a mix of jazz, blues, rock, pop and R&B performers.
The 11-week LACA Summer Concert Series debuts Wednesday, June 21 with a performance by The Sunset Groove.
Other musical acts slated to take part in the 2023 LACA Summer Concert Series include Organissmo on June 28; Rodney Whitaker on July 5; Howard Wilson’s Salt City All-Stars on July 12; Paul Nelson on July 19; Planet D Nonet on July 26; Joe Veloz and the Velozians on Aug. 2; Wendell Harrison on Aug. 9; Anutie Kim and Uneek Soul on Aug. 16; Men of Leisure on Aug. 23; and Rusty Wright Blues Band on Aug. 30.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, there are costs associated with putting the series on, and LACA — a 501c3 nonprofit organization — will be collecting donations on-site during each performance.
Sponsorships for the concert series are currently available. Those interested in becoming a series sponsor are asked to contact Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or director@ludingtonartscenter.org
Community members interested in making a donation can send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or donate online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/support-the-laca-summer-concert-series/200.