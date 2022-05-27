Feldenkrais classes start June 7 from 6 to 7 pm at Ludington Senior Center
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement classes will start at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Ludington Senior Center. Feldenkrais is a way to rewire the brain. It helps people improve their way of moving and their way of being in the world. The method is named after Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais, who found that doing several repetitions of simple but unusual movements with awareness can change the brain so that the nervous system works more efficiently and all movement becomes easier. Habitual patterns of tension melt away. Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement lessons help people perform at a higher level, prevent injury and help people heal physically emotionally and spiritually.
Classes are taught by Judith Dila, a former teacher who holds a master’s degree in education and is a certified massage therapist who has an ongoing energetic massage practice in Ludington and is trained as a Feldenkrais practitioner.
Bring a mat. Chairs are available for those who cannot lie on the floor. Classes are taught on a donation basis.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR seeks donations for Oceana County veterans
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is collecting items for local veterans and would like to urge the public to help contribute by dropping off snacks, non-perishable items, water, personal hygiene products such as body wash, shampoo and toothpaste, and gas cards to Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs in Hart. The address is 844 Griswold St., Hart, MI 49420.
The NSDAR hopes to engage the community to make a difference and show veterans that people still care.
Jaycees group announces Charity Monday beneficiaries
Charity Mondays at the Mini Golf during the 2022 Season
On each of these scheduled Mondays, the beneficiary will receive 30% of game play:
• May 30, Foster Child Program at DHHS “Duffle Bags of Love”
• June 13, Petunia Parade
• June 20, Hospice of Michigan
• June 27, Lakeshore Food Club
• July 4, Fourth of July Freedom Festival
• July 11, Staircase Youth Services
• July 18, AFFEW
• July 25, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County
• Aug. 1, Childhood Cancer Campaign
• Aug. 8, Coats & Boots For Kids
• Aug. 15, Mason County Fire Relief Fund
• Aug. 22, Caritas Food Pantry
• Aug. 29. Mason County Historical Society
• Sept. 5, Michigan JCI Senate Scholarship.
Pizza tonight
at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back.
Do not leave a message. Cash and checks only. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust.
There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.