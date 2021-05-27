MCE class of 1971
reunion scheduled
for July 17
Mason County Eastern’s class of 1971 to hold a reunion. The reunion will be Saturday July 17 in Fountain. For more information, including the address and time, call Barb at (231) 843-4898.
FiveCAP emergency
food assistance
distribution June 3
With costs of groceries and needed food items going up, it can be a struggle for households to make meals stretch and keep up with other daily expenses. Thanks to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), offered through FiveCAP, low-income individuals and families have options to help keep food on the table.
The quarterly food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, in Mason County at the FiveCAP Johnson Road Warehouse, located at 44 E. Johnson Road, Scottville.
Community volunteers and FiveCAP staff work together to make sure residents are provided with nutritious food. A food box based on family size is provided for those who qualify. If a person isn’t able to pick up their food, someone may be their “proxy” and must provide a note of permission to pick up the food.
The TEFAP program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, assists people at or below the 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level with healthy supplemental foods, including fruit, canned meat, juice, cereal, non-fat dry milk, dairy products, peanut butter or dried beans and pasta.
In June, FiveCAP will host two food distributions. In addition TEFAP, they will hold the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution, a bi-monthly program, which will be offered to income-eligible seniors 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at the FiveCAP Johnson Road Warehouse.
To apply for the TEFAP program, or the CDFP program, contact the Mason County FiveCAP Office at (231) 757-3785.
Library to distribute dinosaur-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every week at locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington library and on the clothesline outside the Scottville library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, packets will feature dinosaur-themed exercises and activities.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibary.org for books and videos about dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Remember to check out the Michigan e-library for dinosaur information and activities — visit www.mel.org/kids, go to PebbleGo, click “Animals,” then “Dinosaurs” for lots of great information and activities.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for indoor service — as well as curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs — and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 to 1 on Saturdays at both locations.
The library continues COVID mitigation strategies. Everyone in the building, or attending a program outdoors, is required to wear a mask properly covering the nose and mouth. There is a 30-minute time limit for being inside either building or backyard. Distancing is required. Capacity limitations of 20 people for a time at the Ludington location, and seven people at a time for the Scottville location, are in effect.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent.
LMTA to be closed July 5
Ludington Mass Transportation Authority will be closed July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.