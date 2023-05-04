Mushroom walk to be held at Fin & Feather Club
There will be a nature walk focused on mushrooms and other fungi from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 26.
During this nature walk attendees will learn about different types of fungi, including mushrooms, growing in the forests of Michigan. Specific topics will include identification of wild fungi — including edible and non-edible species — and the basic biology of mushrooms and other fungi.
The ecological importance of such fungi in the forest will also be discussed.
The walk will take place at the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County and will be led by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, and Linda Scribner, a naturalist who received her Wild Mushroom Certification through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville, at the parking area is near the main building.
The walk will cover various areas of the property and will include the identification of fungi seen along the way.
There is no cost to attend. Space is limited, so register by May 19 by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.
Badger trip from Ludington Senior Center
In celebration of the SS Badger’s 70th anniversary, the Ludington Senior Center is planning another trip across the lake to Manitowoc, Wednesday and Thursday, June 7-8. The trip includes a round-trip on the Badger; three meals; transportation to venues; a visit to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, West-of-the-Lake Gardens and Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center; and an overnight stay at the Baymont.
Travelers are responsible for their own dinner. The price per person is $275, double occupancy. There is a $25 deposit to register.
Registration ends May 24 and space is limited. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Charity Sew
meets May 16
Charity Sew, which meets at the Scottville Area Senior Center the third Tuesday of the month, will continue its focus on quilts for children when it meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Participants are welcome to attend for any portion of that time. Fabrics and sewing supplies will be available.
Loaner sewing machines will be available for those without a machine. There will be quilt tops to layer, tie and bind.
The completed quilts will be shared with fire departments, law enforcement agencies and other entities which may deal with children in traumatic situations.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Entry is from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Senior meals can be reserved by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m.
For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.