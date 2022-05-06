Activity packets available today at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20 at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please take only one packet per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, Ludington Area Center for the Arts is providing the family activity. It’s the first Friday of the month, so there will be an adult craft bag as well as the LACA family crafts. Adults will be creating a recipe card holder. Check the library’s catalog at www.MCDLibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions book and video suggestions about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.
Mason County Promise Zone Board seeks new member
The Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board seeking a Mason County resident to serve in an open board seat.
The public board oversees the Mason County Promise Zone, its place-based scholarship, and related educational initiatives that the Promise Zone uses to support students who may become eligible for, or who have been granted, its scholarship.
The board is comprised of 11 members, two of whom are selected by state legislators who represent Mason County, and the remainder locally selected by the existing board. Currently, there is a seat open for a locally selected member.
Mason County residents who are interested in submitting their candidacy can find information related to the board member role and an application at the Promise Zone website, www.masoncountypromise.org/boardvacancy.
Review and selection of applications will begin after May 13.
Interested Mason County residents can email their application or any questions related to the role to info@masoncountypromise.org.
Sheep-shearing demonstration May 17 at children’s farm
The annual Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm sheep-shearing demonstration will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
It will be held inside the barn, which is wheelchair accessible.
The demonstration is free for all individuals with special needs and seniors. A free-will donation is requested for the general public.
RSVP by calling (231) 462-3732 or emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net
For more information about the farm, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Riverton Fire Department pancake breakfast Saturday
Following a two-year absence, the annual Riverton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is returning from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverton Township Hall.
The breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the fire department, will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
Fire Chief Joe Cooper said the money raised, after expenses, goes into the Riverton Fire Fighters Association Inc. account.
The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, sausage from Sanders Meats, maple syrup from Kistlercrest Farm, apple sauce, orange juice and apple juice donated by Indian Summer, fruit and coffee.
The cost is a $10 donation per plate, or a free-will donation for children who are 6 and younger
Invasive species eradication May 10 at Cartier Park
AFFEW, Mason-Lake Conservation District, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the City of Ludington are partnering to eradicate garlic mustard from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10 at Cartier Park. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt and closed-toe shoes.
Participants will meet across from the dog park at the north end of Rath Avenue in the park. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions.
For more information, visit www.affew.org or www.affew.org/2022/02/14/invasive-species-program-2.