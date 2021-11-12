Barnes to speak at Mason County Dems event Saturday
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes replace Attorney General Dana Nessel as the guest speaker at Saturday during an event hosted by the Mason County Democrats. Nessel had a scheduling conflict.
There will be a meeting of the 2nd Congressional Democratic Party at 10 a.m. at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Barnes will speak at 1 p.m., during the Fall Soup, Bread and Dessert Luncheon, which will follow the congressional meeting from noon to 2 p.m., also at the Lakeshore Resource Network. Seating is limited, so tickets are required. Tickets are a $20 donation.
For more information, contact Ed Miller, county party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
Hackert Lake Association board to meet Nov. 30
The Hackert Lake Association Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the conference room at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Library to offer Thanksgiving-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute Thanksgiving-themed Fun Family Friday Activity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors. The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about the seasons. Learn about fall holidays. Explore agriculture. Learn the health benefits of time spent in the natural world. Learn about Native American heritage. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. PebbleGo is one of the resources there available free through the Library of Michigan. Go to www.mel.org/kids, scroll to PebbleGo, choose social studies, then holidays, then Thanksgiving for additional information about the holiday.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings will be available. Take-and-back pizzas will also be available.
Charity Sew at Scottville Area Senior Center Nov. 16
The third Tuesday Charity Sew session for November will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Participants don’t need to stay the entire session, but if staying beyond the lunch hour, they can bring a bag lunch or order a lunch by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The focus will be on sewing holiday items such as table-toppers and runners, pot-holders, hot pads, mini wall-hangings, mug rugs and other themed items to share with HELP Ministries in Ludington. Most supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own fabrics and patterns, and should bring a sewing machine. For more information about the workshop, call Norma at 757-2315.
Pentwater hosting Christmas in the Village
Come enjoy the magic of Pentwater this Christmastime. The town will be aglow with lights to celebrate the holidays, Pentwater’s Christmas in the Village will be held each weekend, Thanksgiving to Christmas. Come shop more than 20 unique boutiques that line Main Street. Make your Christmas gifts extra special, find lovely home goods, women’s fashion, unique pottery, one-of-a-kind glass designs, educational books and toys, signature candles and more in Pentwater’s shopping district. Savor classic candy, hot chocolate and treats at one of the coffee shops.
Sign up for one of our many events scheduled, listed on social media. Enjoy paint night, bonfires, caroling, make and take gifts, brunch and so much more to be added. Santa or Buddy the Eld might even be out spreading cheer on Main Street or warming up by the bonfire.
For updates, find Pentwater Christmas in the Village on Facebook or Instagram.
Epidemiology discussion coming to LACA
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will turn to epidemiology for the next installment in the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series. On Monday, Nov. 15, a presentation titled, “Epidemiology: Why Does the Course of Disease Matter? from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and on Zoom.
The presentation will be given by Kenneth Dudley, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and Jordan Powell, Master of Public Health, epidemiologist, District Health Department No. 10.
Dudley, formerly a family physician, now teaches epidemiology to first-year medical students. He will address the questions about epidemiology and its importance, and the surprising insights that have resulted from epidemiology receiving more funding as its importance increases.
Powell will explore why there’s an epidemiologist at the health department. She’ll outline what is helpful for the public to know as they obtain information from news sources, social media, and DHD10’s website. She’ll talk about how it’s especially important to understand the paths of infectious diseases like COVID-19, and chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer.
The Shifting Landscapes series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In asking questions about the nature of science, vaccines and the epidemiological course of the pandemic, the Shifting Landscapes series seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, health professionals and others about science that matters to them.
There will be no sessions in December but Shifting Landscapes will start again Jan. 10, 2022. focusing on education.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. For information check the Mason County District Library website or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.