No class Monday for MCC students
Monday, Nov. 16 is an all-day professional development day for staff of Mason County Central Schools. There will be no student classes on this day. Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.
American Legion to have drive-up pizza night tonight
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight. Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 884-1393 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
Have orders ready when you call. The Legion will need customers’ names, as well as the type and color of their vehicle.
The total amount will be provided when customers arrive. Only cash and checks are accepted for payment. Customers will be called when the pizza goes in the oven to minimize wait time.
Pick-up is in the back parking lot at the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Orders will be brought to customers, and nobody should leave their vehicles. Membership is not required in order to buy a pizza. Orders are for carry-out only.
Family activity bags available today at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday activity packets every Friday at both Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be inside the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, the theme is more fall activities. There are supplies and instructions for two paper weaving crafts, a big coloring sheet and an exercise activity sheet. These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook.
Pentwater Fine Arts and Craft Fair opens applications for ’21
PENTWATER — The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announced it is taking applications for its juried art fair scheduled for July 10, 2021 on the Village Green in Pentwater.
All work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. For applications or information, write: Pentwater Junior Women’s Club, Art Fair Registration Committee, PO Box 357, Pentwater, MI 49449 or pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.