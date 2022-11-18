Ludington Senior Center announces trip to Alaska
For those interested in taking a trip to Alaska, the Ludington Senior Center is offering that opportunity through Collette Tour Company, Aug. 9-20, 2023.
The Alaskan adventure will feature Fairbanks, a sternwheeler, a dinner theater, Denali National Park, a wilderness tour, a domed railway ride, Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Inside Passage on board Holland America Noordam.
There will be a Zoom meeting to give perspective passengers more information on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St.
The trip is open to the community, not just to seniors. Passports are required.
COVID-19 clinic today
at MCC
District Health Department No. 10 will host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Mason County Central High School, 300 Broadway St., Scottville.
The new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots will be available. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37.
High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but attendees should bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses with them.
PoWeR! Book Bag build today
PoWeR! Book Bags will host a bag build from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18, at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
More than 1,000 bags with books will be distributed to local elementary school children. About 600 bags still need to be filled to reach the goal.
No prior training is needed; just show up for all or part of the time.
For more information, contact Kathy Bromley at (231) 510-5410.
Mitten Tree adds
donation boxes
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, for four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.