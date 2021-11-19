MCC reminds parents of half-day before Thanksgiving
Mason County Central Schools wishes to remind parents that Wednesday, Nov. 24 will be a half-day for students and staff before the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Scottville Elementary students will dismiss at 11:20 a.m. and all other buildings will release at 11:30 a.m. Sack lunches will be available. MCC wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
Public invited to join discussion on ‘Great Lakes for Sale’ Dec. 8
Everyone is invited to join in a live-streamed conversation with author Dave Dempsey about his recently updated and re-released book “Great Lakes for Sale,” which is about attempts to privatize public waters.
For Love of Water (FLOW) is hosting the discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Longtime Great Lakes advocate and award-winning author Sally Cole-Misch will facilitate the hour-long conversation with Dempsey, who serves as FLOW’s senior policy advisor. FLOW Executive Director Liz Kirkwood will host the event. The free online session will include insights, anecdotes, readings, book giveaways, and a question-and-answer session with attendees. Register at www.forloveofwater.org.
In “Great Lakes for Sale,” Dempsey offers ideas on how to fight water commercialization, curb abuse of the Great Lakes Compact, and devise plans for limited sharing of the Great Lakes to forestall humanitarian disasters.
Radiant Church hosting Thanksgiving dinner
Mason County residents will be treated to a free traditional community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at Radiant Church, 409. S. Washington Ave., Ludington.
The dinner is open to anyone in the Mason County area, and meals will be available for delivery or dine-in.
Reserve a meal today by calling the Radiant Church office at (231) 845-9596 or by sending an email to dinner@radiantcoast.org.
Delivery orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 21.
The church is also seeking volunteers to help with the dinner. For information about how to lend a hand, visit the Radiant Church Thanksgiving Day Dinner page on Facebook.
Sportsman’s to help Lakeshore Food Club with Kegs for Cash
Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave., is supporting the Lakeshore Food Club on Nov. 26-27 through the Kegs for Cash benefit.
Enjoy a featured draft beer or root beer and benefit a local nonprofit. Sales up to $500 will be donated to the food club thanks to an anonymous donor.