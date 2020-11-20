Library shifts back to curbside service only
The Mason County District Library will temporarily modify services in response to the community-wide spread of the COVID-19 virus and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services most recent emergency order. Beginning Nov. 23, the library branches in Ludington and Scottville will temporarily be closed to the public. Curbside service, virtual lending and virtual programs will continue. The plan is to follow the guidance of our local health department, local emergency manager, MDHHS and the CDC.
The library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at both locations. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. Visit www.mcdlibrary.org for more information.
Mason County Central Schools seeks new board member
Mason County Central Schools has an open seat on its board of education due to a recent resignation. The position begins in January and will be for a minimum of two years, until the November 2022 general election.
To fill this vacancy, the board of education is seeking applications from registered voters currently residing in the Mason County Central School District. Letters of application will be accepted at the Central Business Office through Friday, Dec. 4 and should be addressed to President, Board of Education, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville, MI 49454.
Questions can be directed to (231) 757-3713 ext. 110.