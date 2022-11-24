Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market opens today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its second Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market starting today and continuing through Dec. 17.
The holiday artist market allows area artists an opportunity to display their artwork to community members looking for unique, locally made gifts.
The market is a multi-artist exhibit and sale with each artist having their own designated wall space. During the market, LACA’s main gallery will be filled with different wall artwork, with 8-foot displays, 12-foot displays, and two spaces for jewelry artists.
Holiday artist market sales will be handled through LACA’s gift shop, with 30% commission for LACA members and 35% commission for non-members.
The artist market will be open during LACA business hours — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. LACA will also have extended special shopping hours Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
For more information, visit the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington or call (231) 845-2787.
Filer Credit Union accepting donations to keep Manistee County kids warm
Filer Credit Union is currently having a Cozy Christmas Charity Collection to gather hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, boots and clothing to keep children and teens in Manistee County communities warm.
All three Filer Credit Union locations — two in Manistee and one in Bear Lake — have a collection box in the lobby to accept these donations.
In past years Filer Credit Union has had a Mitten Tree where it collected hats and mittens to give to local children who may have needed them, which has been very successful. This year they have expanded their Charity Collection to include other warm items needed.
“It is a good feeling to help those who are in need and can’t necessarily get for themselves,” Operation Manager Jenni Jans said. “Our members and the community have always been very generous in helping us each year to make this collection extremely successful.”
Donation boxes are currently at all office location lobbies until Dec. 7. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate.