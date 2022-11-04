Filer Credit Union accepting donations to keep Manistee County kids warm
Filer Credit Union is currently having a Cozy Christmas Charity Collection to gather hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, boots and clothing to keep children and teens in Manistee County communities warm.
All three Filer Credit Union locations — two in Manistee and one in Bear Lake — have a collection box in the lobby to accept these donations.
In past years Filer Credit Union has had a Mitten Tree where it collected hats and mittens to give to local children who may have needed them, which has been very successful. This year they have expanded their Charity Collection to include other warm items needed.
“It is a good feeling to help those who are in need and can’t necessarily get for themselves,” Operation Manager Jenni Jans said. “Our members and the community have always been very generous in helping us each year to make this collection extremely successful.”
Donation boxes are currently at all office location lobbies until Dec. 7. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate.
Mason County history talk returns Nov. 9
The Ludington Senior Center and the Mason County Historical Society are again joining forces this year for more programs involving the history of this area. Every second Wednesday of the month, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, the event begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by a presentation by James Jensen and Jim Faye. The location of the November program will be off-site at the new Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., with a continental breakfast and a guided tour.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to RSVP.
American Legion to host Holiday Craft and Vendor Show Saturday
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post 76, at 318 N. James St., Ludington.
The craft show will feature Avon, D~Rena Jewelry, Swarovski Chrystal Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Bubba’s Knives, Wood Wonders, Zyia Active Wear Clothing, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Wings of Saturn, Dye Happy, stamped cards, sterling jewelry, cocoa bombs, fall and Christmas décor and crafts, leather, cork and wood earrings, CBD products, quilts, tupperware, crocheted items, creams, butters and aromatherapy, and Sherry Molcheck, author of “Remember the Lilies” a military mothers journey.
Insurance forum Nov. 10 at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a health insurance forum at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Health insurance specialists will be discussing and answering questions regarding plans available with Medicare and Medicaid. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information or to register, call (231) 845-6841.