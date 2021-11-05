‘Sense & Sensibility’ opens tonight at MCC
Mason County Central High School’s production of “Sense & Sensibility,” opens tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at A.O Carlson Gymnasium, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville. The play continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and closes with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday.
Tickets are $5 for students, $6 for seniors and $8 for adults. Call the high school at (231) 757-4748 for more information.
Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announces 57th Fine Arts & Craft Fair, seeks submissions
The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold its 57th annual Pentwater Fine Arts & Craft Fair on July 9, 2022, at the Pentwater Village Green. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The arts and craft fair is a juried event. All work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. Paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other art mediums will be available. Admission is free. Applications and additional information can be obtained by writing to Pentwater Junior Women’s Club, P.O. Box 357 Pentwater, MI 49449; or by emailing pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
Grace Episcopal Church to host Civil War re-enactors Sunday
Grace Episcopal Church will host the Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors for a special Mass of remembrance for Veterans Day/All Saints Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The service will be held at Grace Church, 301 N. James St., in Ludington, to remember our veterans and those who died in service to the U.S., as well as family and friends of the Grace congregation who have passed.
Civil War re-enactors from Custer, Free Soil, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, St. Paul and Minneapolis will serve as readers and ushers, and will provide music for the Mass. A light lunch will be served immediately after Mass.
Hunter’s ham dinner Nov. 13 at Ruby Creek
Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road in Branch Township, will host a hunter’s ham dinner from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The cost is $10 per person. Ham, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, sauerkraut and polish sausage, corn and homemade pies will be served. Everyone is welcome. Call Janet at (231) 233-4637 for more information.
Tickets on sale now for Full Cord concert at LACA
West Michigan bluegrass band Full Cord will return to LACA at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Full Cord features seasoned bluegrass musicians Todd Kirchner, Eric Langejans, Brian Oberlin and Grant Flick.
The band has an extraordinary song base, with songs ranging from traditional country and bluegrass to modern pop hits to big-band-era tunes and everything in between. With hundreds of songs in their repertoire, they never run out of songs to choose from. Based in West Michigan, Full Cord has performed at private parties, breweries, barns and bluegrass festivals all over the state.
With the talent of more than 60 years’ combined musical experience, Full Cord brings incredible style to traditional bluegrass. They are introducing bluegrass music to everyone in a way that keeps people coming back for more.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at EventBrite.com, at www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Rush Tribute Project to perform at Ramsdell
The Rush Tribute Project is set to perform at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The Rush Tribute Project is an homage to one of the most enduring and influential bands in rock music. Combining skilled musicianship with exciting performances, the group brings the magic of Rush’s famous live concerts to clubs and festivals. Covering all 40-plus years of Rush’s career, the Rush Tribute Project painstakingly recreates the sound and energy that has made Rush a top-selling rock band.
With a lineup that has performed Rush tribute shows for throughout the country and world during the past decade, the three-piece band uses vintage instruments, clothes and sounds to recreate the Rush concert experience.
A cash bar and Ramsdell’s newest art exhibit, “First Americans,” will be open to patrons at 6:30 p.m. in Hardy Hall. Theater seating will start at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
Indoor used book sale coming Nov. 13-14
The Friends of the Mason County District Library will hold a special indoor used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The book sale will be held in the West Shore Bank Room at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Browse for books while staying warm and dry.
Masks are required. For more information call the library at (231) 843-8465, or email Bob Dickson at rdickson19@gmail.com.