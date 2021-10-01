Creativity art kits distributed today at library
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity Packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Today’s packets will feature the CrEATivity Art Kits from the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Each kit includes simple step-by-step instructions for a project, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about an artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Autumn Fest canceled at White Pine Village
The Autumn Fest event, originally scheduled for Saturday at Historic White Pine Village, has been canceled due to a lack of volunteers.
Medication take-back event is Oct. 23 at fairgrounds
To help turn the tide of the opioid epidemic, the Leeward Initiative is hosting a medication take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Leeward Initiative is partnering with the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, the Michigan State Police; the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Michigan CMH, the Ludington and Scottville police departments, and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for the event.
According to a press release from District Health Department No. 10, every 10 minutes a child visits the emergency room for medication poisoning; 12.5 million people age 12 and older misused opioids in the last year; and three in five teens say prescription pain medication is easy to get from their parents’ medicine cabinet.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children and environment. Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications, sharps and vaping devices to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org, or (231) 316-8583 with questions. For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, visit www.michigan-open.org.