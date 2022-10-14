Submit questions for candidate forum by Monday
A candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at West Shore Community College in the Administrative & Conference Building, 3000 N. Stiles Road. The forum will highlight key general election races and give contenders an opportunity to explain to a live audience what sets them apart from the competition ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The forum will feature the following races on the November ballot:
• 4th District: Mason County Commission: Rita Copenhaver (D) and Lewis Squires (R)
• 7th District, Mason County Commission: Ed Miller (D) and Ron Bacon (R)
• City of Ludington Mayor: Steve Miller and Mark Barnett (no party affiliations)
• 101st State House District: Amanda Siggins (D) and Joseph Fox (R)
• 102nd State House District: Brian Hosticka (D) and Curt Vanderwall (R)
• 32nd State Senate District: Terry Sabo (D) and Jon Bumstead (R)
• 2nd U.S. House District: Jerry Hilliard (D) and John Moolenaar (R)
Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates. To submit a question, email editor@ludingtondailynews.com by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
Ludington UMC to host trunk-or-treat Oct. 30
United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the church parking lot. Come for a safe and fun Halloween experience. In case of rain, the event will be held inside.
Mason County Township Officers Association to meet Oct. 20
The Mason County Township Officers Association will be having its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Victory Township Hall on Stiles Road at the intersection with Victory Drive.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ coming to Mason County Central High School
Mason County Central High School will present its theatrical production of “Alice in Wonderland,” based on the story by Lewis Carroll, and adapted by Charlotte Chorpenning.
The play will be performed in A.O. Auditorium Nov. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The cost for the production is $3 for students, $5 for college students, and $9 for adults.
“Alice in Wonderland” is directed by Tom Richert. Richert is in his 33rd year at MCC. He is also head coach of the forensics team.
Ludington Senior Center to host fish fry
There will be a fish fry fundraiser at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Ludington Senior Center, 308 N. Rowe St. Coleslaw, rolls, roasted potatoes, and dessert are also on the menu. There will be a $10 charge and a chance to participate in a 50/50 drawing. Those interested in attending should call (231) 845-6841 to RSVP.
Optimist Club of Ludington to host annual pasty sale
The Optimist Club of Ludington is taking orders for its famous pasties, which will be made Oct. 19-21. The recipe has been tried and true over the past several years. The pasties are $7 each. Pickup is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Kiwanis Band Shell at Rotary Park between 4 and 6 p.m.
Contact a local Optimist Club member or visit the Optimist Club of Ludington Facebook page for more information or to place an order.