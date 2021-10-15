Ramsdell’s Irish Night to feature Celtic music, more
MANISTEE — Irish Night will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., in Manistee.
The Celtic music group is a favorite throughout the Midwest. They can be heard at festivals like Michigan Irish Music Festival, La Crosse Irish Fest, Ford Arts, Beats and Eats and the Detroit Highland Games. Much of the thrill in experiencing a CrossBow performance actually transcends the music itself, with excitement stemming from the joy and camaraderie shared between the players, and communicated directly with the audience.
These high-energy musicians naturally feed off of one another, creating a dynamic performance that shouldn’t be missed.
Irish Night will also feature a cash bar and Irish-inspired bites throughout the event. This year, the entirety of the event will take place in the Ballroom.
For more information about Irish Night, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
Charity Sew Oct. 19 in Scottville
The monthly Charity Sew sessions have resumed at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville, on the third Tuesday of the month. The October session will be Oct. 19, starting at 9 a.m.
This month’s emphasis will be creating items to keep dialysis patients warm — lap blankets, half sleeves, shawls, mitts and more. Fleece and other materials will be supplied, but participants should bring their own sewing machine, if possible.
Those wishing to stay beyond the lunch hour may bring a bag lunch, or call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 prior to 9 a.m. on meeting days to request a lunch through the senior center. For more information on the Charity Sew activities, call Norma at (231) 757-2315. Masking is requested until further notice.
FOE to host trunk or treat, kids carnival
The Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1354 will host a trunk or treat and kids carnival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 108 S. Harrison St.
Library offers family activity packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
This week, it’s all about pumpkins. There are mad libs, a pumpkin mosaic, finger puppets and more fun activities for the weekend.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about the seasons. Learn about fall holidays. Explore agriculture. Learn the health benefits of time spent in the natural world. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The library will also distribute bat-themed Teen Craft Kits from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teen Craft Kits are offered on the third Friday of the month.
Bridge Card system to be down for improvements Saturday, Sunday
Michiganders who use Bridge Cards to buy food or use cash assistance benefits will be unable to do so late Saturday and early Sunday while a system upgrade is implemented that will provide easier access to benefits.
The Bridge Card system will be down from approximately 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. Residents who receive food assistance, cash assistance and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits loaded on the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards will not be able to redeem them during those hours. They can use the same cards beginning again at 11 a.m. Sunday without any effect on their benefits. Benefit balance information for all programs will be available at 11 a.m. and the transactional history will be available by 3 p.m.
System upgrades involve a switch to Fidelity Information Systems, a Florida-based technology services company, which will be the new Electronic Benefit Transfer provider for MDHHS. The system needs to be shut down during the transition from the previous vendor. This is the next step from a previous attempt to switch systems in August, when technical issues created delays. MDHHS expects a smooth transition this coming weekend.
Bridge Card holders will continue to use www.michigan.gov/mibridges and call the toll-free number on the back of their card.
Clients who are interested in viewing their account status and transaction data online will be required to create a profile on the Food and Nutrition Service cardholder site. Food and cash assistance clients can access the new ebtEDGE mobile app for use on Android devices in the Google store or iOS devices in the Apple store. WIC clients already have had access to a mobile app.