Catholic Daughters to host dinner Nov. 5
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Ludington No. 745 will hold a pork and sauerkraut dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Simon, 702 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington. Take-out will be available, and there will be macaroni and cheese for kids. The cost is $12 for adults, or $6 for children 6 to 12 years old.
Rock painting Saturday at Sandcastles
Deb Borema will host a rock-painting workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oceana County book walk Saturday
The West Shore Educational Service District’s Great Start Collaborative is hosting a book walk and book bus InspiREading and Math Moments event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Charles Mears State Park in Pentwater.
Dress in a Halloween costume to walk the park campground, in Pentwater, and read a story along the way. The half-mile walk will feature fun, interactive activities.
The Lakeside Wiener Wagon will provide one meal per person on a first-come, first-served basis.
St. Joseph, St. Vincent churches to host Polish dinner
Joseph and St. Vincent churches will host a Polish dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the parish hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
The cost is $15 per dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.StJosephWeare.org, at either parish office or at the door.
Food will be available for dine-in or takeout.
For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
Ludington UMC to host trunk-or-treat Oct. 30
United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the church parking lot. Come for a safe and fun Halloween experience. In case of rain, the event will be held inside.
Haunted Village Saturday
Historic White Pine Village will host its annual Haunted Village trick-or-treating event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kids can come in costume and walk from building to building collecting candy as they go.
Saturday is also the last day of the season for White Pine Village, and admission will be 50% off and gift-shop sales will be 20% off.
Youth ukulele workshop starts Oct. 27 at LACA
Join Meredith Hanson’s youth ukulele workshop for beginner- and intermediate-level players at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The four-part workshop for seventh- to 12th-grade students starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and continues Thursdays, Nov. 3, 10 and 17. Registration is $40 per student. Students should bring a ukulele or contact LACA about borrowing an instrument. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Students should have completed the Hanson’s beginner youth ukulele workshop or know how to hold and tune their instruments, appropriate finger positions for at least three chords, and two strumming patterns.
Hanson will introduce five to 10 chords, new strumming patterns, and fingerpicking. Intermediate songs will be practiced as a group.
In 2018, Hanson returned to her hometown of Ludington, and started the Ludington Ukes for adult musicians. Music has always been a part of her life. She has enjoyed learning various instruments and started playing the ukulele 11 years ago.