Donate to children in need through Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child is an international ministry that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world through its Samaritan’s Purse program.
There are local opportunities to participate in the program in the local area. Boxes are accepted Nov. 15-22 in order to make it to children in time for Christmas.
Fill any shoebox with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Consider one “wow” gift like a stuffed animal or deflated ball and air pump, then continue with things a child might like to receive at Christmas. Also, in many countries if the child does not have basic school supplies like pencils and paper, they can’t go to school, so these items are highly encouraged. Individually packaged bar soap, toothbrushes, hand towels and washcloths are also treasured by the children. No liquids are allowed, not even toothpaste.
After filling a shoebox, log onto the Samaritan’s Purse website and fill out a label. There is a $9 shipping fee for each box. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations to locate a local drop-off center in Oceana County or surrounding areas.
Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ to learn more, to donate to the ministry, to make the $9 donation and fill out a label to ship and track your shoebox or you can fill a shoebox remotely online. Local representatives are available to come to area churches or groups to discuss this beautiful ministry more. For more information please contact the local outreach volunteer at mr.perigard@gmail.com or at (231) 721-1352.
The program began in the early ’90s with a request to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Since 1993, millions of children in hundreds of countries and territories have received shoebox gifts. In addition to millions of shoebox packers, a network of more than 15,000 volunteers work year-round to carry out the project. In 2020, more than 9.1 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide.
The 2021 goal is to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach an additional 9.7 million children. The shipping cost for the shoeboxes also contains information about the 12-lesson discipleship program called the Greatest Journey, through which children learn about Jesus. Upon completion of the program, kids receive a certificate and colorfully illustrated New Testament in their own language.
For general inquiries, email occinfo@samaritan.org.
Library offers Halloween activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s packets contain materials for making Halloween jewelry.
Please take only one packet per person, as each one has enough materials for the whole family.
Check out the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for kids and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about fall holidays, explore agriculture, learn the health benefits of time spent in the natural world. Ask a librarian for suggestions book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Sex trafficking awareness event set for Nov. 2
There will be an informational event for educators and parents about sex trafficking in Mason and Oceana counties on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St., Hart. For more information, visit www.forwardhttf.org.
‘Aurora Sleeping Beauty’ returns to Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Conservatory of Dance of Manistee will be presenting “Aurora Sleeping Beauty” Nov. 4-6 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee.
“Aurora Sleeping Beauty” is the classic tale of a young princess cursed by the evil Maleficent to fall into a deep sleep, only to be awoken by her one true love. The timeless ballet will be performed by local students ages 3-18.
“We’re thrilled to promote our local talent and look forward to a family-friendly event,” Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna said.
The production will be directed by Conservatory of Dance Co-Owners Shelli Golembiewski and Tarah Fancher. “This ballet is beautiful, and we can’t wait to share it with our community,” said Golembiewski.
Fancher added, “These dancers bring the magic of this classic tale to life.”
The show will run the first weekend in November and offers evening shows and one matinee. Tickets for this show will be general admission. Visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org for more information.