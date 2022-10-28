Neurogaphic workshop coming to LACA Nov. 12, 17
Linda Sandow is offering adult and teen workshop titled “Neurographic Art: Powerful Doodling” at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The teen workshop will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Registration is $20 for middle school and high school students and includes all supplies.
The adult workshop is from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Registration is $20 for LACA members, $25 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online for both workshops at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Using 6-inch paper cards and ink, participants will draw horizontal, vertical, angled and curved lines to create 10 or more compositions.
Within shapes, patterns such as dots and cross hatching will be used in repetition to create unity and movement. By using complement colors in different values, participants will create dimension. One piece will be attached to card stock for a custom greeting card and will include an envelope.
A self-taught artist who volunteers at the LACA, Sandow is also a member of the Ludington Writers Group and the LACA Art Critique Group. Her love of color permeates her writing and art. Find her Facebook page, Ludington Linda Art, to learn more about Sandow.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Take a break from winter with San Antonio trip
The Ludington Senior Center is accepting $75 deposits to hold places for a trip to San Antonio, a nine-day trip Feb. 18-26, 2023.
The $845 trip includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights’ lodging, and 14 meals. The trip includes a guided tour of San Antonio, a cruise through the River Walk District, a visit to the Alamo, a visit to the Institute of Texas Cultures and the San Antonio Missions, a tour of the LBJ Ranch, and other sites and activities as well. Anyone is welcome.
For more information or to sign up for the trip, call Barb at (231) 845-6841.
Conservation district schedules meetings for new fiscal year
The Mason-Lake Conservation District has scheduled its Fiscal Year 2022-23 monthly meetings, which will take place on the second Monthly of the month at 4 p.m. at the Scottville Branch of the Mason County Library, at 204 E. State St. in Scottville, with the exception of federal holidays and the January meeting, which will take place in Ludington at a to-be-determined location, and the July meeting at a to-be-determined location in Baldwin.