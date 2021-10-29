Manistee County Community Foundation seeks YAC members
The Manistee County Community Foundation has opened its Youth Advisory Council (YAC) membership application for eligible Manistee County high school students. The primary role of YAC members is to recommend grants from the foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund in order to address the needs and opportunities of the county’s youth. Members provide leadership, learn about philanthropy and actively serve their community.
Each year the YAC works to recruit members with diverse perspectives who are positive representatives of their school and community. The YAC is seeking members from the following grades and schools:
• Bear Lake High School: ninth, 10th, and 11th grade
• Brethren High School: ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade
• CASMAN Academy: ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade
• Manistee Catholic Central School: ninth, and 10th grade
• Manistee High School: ninth, 10th and 11th grade
• Onekama High School: ninth and 10th grade
Manistee Great Lakes Virtual Academy and homeschooled high school students who live in Manistee County are also eligible to apply.
Interested students are encouraged to contact their school principals or guidance counselors for more information and to be connected with a current YAC member who can share more about their experience.
The application deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 10. It is anticipated that selected applicants will be notified by Friday, Nov. 19. Students can learn more about the YAC and apply online at www.manisteefoundation.org.
For more information or with questions, contact Hannah Rodriguez, Manistee County Community Foundation program officer, at hannah@manisteefoundation.org or (231) 723-7269.
Marie Marfia to host pastel basics workshop at LACA
Join area artist Marie Marfia as she hosts a one-day pastel basics workshop Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Students will explore different papers, mark making, underpainting techniques and whatever else students would like to learn during this workshop.
The cost of the workshop is $20 for LACA members and $25 for non-members. All materials will be provided. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787. Space is limited.
Marfia is a pastel artist who likes painting skeletons, portraits and landscapes. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids. She worked the next 30 years as a graphic designer, honing her compositional skills and learning how to work under deadlines. In 2011, she tried pastels and promptly fell in love with them.
Bridge group seeks players
The group that plays bridge on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Ludington Area Senior Center is in need of additional players. Games start at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to spend an afternoon of fun and challenging game of cards should join. Contact John Fellows at (231) 843-3063 or Sharon Tushek (231) 920-0704 if interested.
Halloween-themed activity packets at library today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Halloween-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The packets will feature Halloween crafts and games.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our books about practically any topic of interest. Find out about the seasons, learn about fall holidays and more. Try www.mel.org/kids for information and activities, including PebbleGo.
Ludington Optimists meet Nov. 2 at LACA
The Optimist Club of Ludington will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2 at noon at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. There will be a catered lunch. The program will be presented by the new owners of the Cartier Mansion, Jenna and Chris Simpler.
Mason County Women Who Care to meet Nov. 2
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.