Woods Trail Road to be closed for work Oct. 10-21
Logging work on Woods Trail Road, between Hawley and Sippy roads in Logan Township, is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 10 and continue through Friday, Oct. 21, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
Woods Trail Drive will be closed completely. Barricade locations will be located at each intersection of Hawley Road and Sippy Road.
Ludington Senior Center to celebrate 50 years
The community is invited to celebrate 50 years of service at the Ludington Senior Center Ludington Senior Center. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the center 308 S. Rowe St. Enjoy a variety of desserts, activities and entertainment.
‘Voter Jeopardy’ is Oct. 10 at Wagoner Senior Center
You have been voting for most of your adult life, but how much do you really know about the voting process? Here’s a chance to check your knowledge in comparison to two local experts.
Roz Jaffe, representing the League of Women Voters, and Pam Tompke, representing the Wagoner Senior Center, will vie for the coveted title of “Voter Champion” in a friendly game based on the TV show, “Jeopardy!”
Tompke served as the Brown Township Clerk for 27 years. Jaffe is Manistee County’s one-and-only real former “Jeopardy!” contestant. It should be an interesting game.
All answers will be on the topic of voting, and the contestants must respond with the appropriate questions. The game takes place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Wagoner Senior Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee.
The event is presented by the Manistee County League of Women Voters — a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization which encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues, and influences public policy through citizen education and advocacy.
For more information, visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org.
Mitten Tree seeks participants
The Mitten Tree is seeking participants to help knit, crochet or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for children in Mason County.
The program is flexible and participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors.
Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel, (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe, (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn and patterns, or to get more information about the program.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distribute them to children in need just before Christmas.
Donations can be placed in a bag with donors’ name, address, phone number and number of items donated and brought to the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St., in Ludington. Salvation Army can be reached at (231) 843-3711 and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are appreciated.