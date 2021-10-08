Ski Trail Maintenance Woodsy Wednesdays return Oct. 13!
>> Once again, the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association will be coordinating weekly ski trail maintenance work bees at Crystal Valley. Woodsy Wednesdays are a great way to be outdoors and enjoy the beautiful days of autumn. Our first event will be Wednesday, October 13, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon. Bring work gloves, water, and snacks. For the most part we will be hiking and picking up tree branch debris; if you are so inclined, you can also bring pruning loppers and/or small saws.
>>
>> We plan to meet promptly every Wednesday morning, 10:00, at the CV trail head, between now and the start of firearm deer hunting season. I will send you a reminder each week. After next week’s board meeting, I will let you know of any planned Saturday work bees, as well as a date for a Pentwater Pathways clean-up. On any given Wednesday, if you are in doubt because of potential inclement weather, please call me at 231-869-4075 by 9:00, and I can let you know what to expect.
Thanks for your continued interest in and support of cross country skiing in our area.