American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. You do not need to be a member to place a takeout order. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Please have your order ready when you call and be ready to provide your name, as well as the type and color of your vehicle. Totals will be provided when you arrive for pickup. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Those who order will be called when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent people from waiting longer than necessary. Pick up is in the back parking lot. Do not get out of the car, we will bring your order to you. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. You can also take your pizza home to bake.
LACA to host
workshops Saturday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a number fun and exciting workshops for artists of all skill levels during the first week of October:
• Claire Dickson will host a kids macrame air plant holder workshop on Saturday, Oct. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. In this kid-friendly workshop, participants will be creating a macrame air plant holder using just one macrame knot. The cost of the workshop is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. All supplies, including an air plant, will be provided. This workshop is open to participants ages 8-12.
• Also on Oct. 9, “Chaotic” Mike Coleman returns to LACA with his popular chaotic animal workshops from 1 to 3 p.m. During this workshop students will create two chaotic animals — birds or cats. Students can make two of the same animals or choose to make one of each. The cost of the workshop is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. It includes all supplies needed to create two chaotic animals on wooden panels.
To register for these workshops, or for the pastel classes with Marie Marfia, visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
AAUW to meet Oct. 11
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) is meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.
Use the back entrance behind the church where there is a parking lot. The speaker will be James Jensen, and he will give a presentation titled “9 We Are,” the story of several women who graduated in 1933 from a local high school.
Polka Mass, Polish dinner Oct. 10
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Parish are having a polka Mass and Polish dinner on Sunday, Oct. 10. The polka Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph in Weare Township with music by nationally known polka artist, Nathan Neuman.
The Mass will be followed by a take-out Polish dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
Advance dinner tickets are available for $12 at either St. Joseph or St. Vincent parish office or online at www.stjosephweare.org
Tickets at the door are $15. Dinner includes pigs in a blanket, sauerkraut, pierogi, red potatoes, rye bread and dessert.
For more information, contact St. Joseph’s parish office at (23) -873-5776.
Library to distribute family activity
packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
This week’s theme is October leaves and the Great Outdoors. Check out the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic that interests children and families. Find out about the seasons. Learn the health benefits of time spent in the natural world. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests.
Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Please take only one packet per family as there are more than enough materials.