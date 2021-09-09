Kingdom of Life healing school canceled
The Kingdom Life Healing Ministries Healing School, originally scheduled for Sept. 21-25 at Manistee United Methodist Church, has been canceled.
Library to distribute back-to-school packets today
The Mason County District Library will distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
The activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week’s packets will feature back-to-school crafts and activities.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about schools around the world. Ask a librarian for suggestions about books and videos about your interests. Visit www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Apples & BBQ Festival is this weekend
The annual Apple & BBQ Festival Located at the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes on Silver Lake Road, the two-day festival takes place outdoors on Friday and continues through to Saturday, with a culmination of live entertainment and awards.
The festival’s main event is amateur and professional cooks battling it out for bragging rights and top prizes. The professional competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and the winner of the competition gets an automatic bid to the national competition in Kansas City.
The festival will also feature live music from Rochelle & the Spoilers on Friday night and Tweed & Dixie on Saturday. During the evening on Friday, treat yourself to a glass of beer or wine from the beer tent while experiencing great entertainment and tasty food.
New this year is an expanded arts and crafts show and a new location for the Classic Auto & ORV Show at Dune Town Mall. On Saturday, enjoy fresh produce and craft vendors, kids activities, classic cars and ORVs, apple a day 5K fun run/walk, delicious food, a beer tent, and much more.
With the festival’s wide variety of offerings, there is something to please everyone in the family. Enjoy the beautiful area, live entertainment and good food. A portion of the proceeds helps fund local charities in the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Area.
For more information, call (231) 873.2247 or visit www.applebbqfestival.com.
AFFEW to sponsor International Beach Sweep Sept. 15
AFFEW is sponsoring the annual International Beach Sweep as part of the International Coastal Cleanup on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In contrast to AFFEW’s regular beach sweeps, this event requires that all the garbage to be tallied and sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes for its database.
Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park beach. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks are required until the we disperses into smaller groups. Please observe social distancing protocols when in close proximity of others outside of your household.
For more information, visit www.affew.org/mason-county-events.
Blessing of the Animals, pet show, more Sept. 19
The public is invited to bring their pets of all sizes to the free outdoor Blessing of the Animals at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil on Sept. 19. The blessing service will be held at 1:30 sharp. There will be a pet show, old-time games and contests after the service. All ages welcome to enter.
A silent auction runs until 3 p.m.; bidders must be present to win. A full, two-page program is available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Those who have additional questions can call (231) 462-3732.
Call for artists for ‘ARF Prize’ at LACA
Local artists are invited to submit dog and cat themed artwork for the third annual ARF Prize exhibit at the Ludington Area Center. Artwork can be dropped off Sept. 14-28 at LACA for inclusion in the October exhibit.
The ARF Prize exhibit will be on display Oct. 1-29 with dog-themed artwork in the center’s main gallery and cat-themed artwork in the performance hall gallery.
There is a $5 per artwork entry fee and artists are limited to four dog themed pieces and three cat themed pieces.
The exhibit is open to artists of all skill levels and mediums — photography, ceramics and glass, sculptures, 3D work, fabric/fiber art and sketches, as well as watercolor, pastel, acrylic and oil paintings and mixed-media. Artwork must be ready to hang with wire; no saw-tooth hangers are permitted. Work not for sale must be marked “NFS.”
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org. LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison, Ludington, MI 49431.