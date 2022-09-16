FiveCAP board to meet Sept. 22
FiveCAP’s board of directors meeting has been changed from Sept. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the Inn-Conference Room at Manistee National Golf & Resort, 4797 Grant Hwy., Manistee.
Blessing of the Animals is Sunday
Come with your pets of all sizes to the 27th annual Blessing of the Animals, pet show/games and silent auction, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
The Rev. John Brown and the Rev. John Hansen will give the blessing, which is free. A pet is not needed to attend. Free stuffed will be given to those who want one. There will also be live music by Helen Herzberg and tours of the Fountain Fire Department truck.
There will be a pet costume classes for dogs, cats and other animals, and 25 other games for all ages to enter. All proceeds from the silent auction will support the special needs therapy farm. Entry is $5 per class. A trophy for first and rosette ribbons for second and third place will be given. All ages are welcome to enter.
Fountain Road is closed due to the bridge being out. Come in from Custer Road to Fountain Road, go around barriers to Tuttle and see signs. The road commission is aware of the event and said this route if fine to use.
Senior center to hold kinship caregiver dinner
Area residents raising young relatives are invited to be honored at the Annual Kinship Care Recognition Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Those being honored are invited to bring their kids, who will be entertained after dinner by magician Gordon Russ, who will perform and even teach the kids some magic tricks. The adults will hear from guests speakers and have a chance to ask questions.
Guest speakers are Beth Lindley, from the Kinship Care Resource Center at MSU, and Barbara Nelson-Jandernoa of the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. Beth Lindley, who also leads the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition, will talk about the the state-funded Kinship Navigator Program she operates to help people access resources, as well as other services.
Barb Nelson will have some exciting news about new support by the Area Agency on Aging for the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren/Kinship program at the Scottville Senior Center. The agency also supports county-wide homemaker, respite and medical transportation services for Mason County residents through the center.
“If you have opened your home and made the commitment to raise a grandchild or other young relative, you are exceptional,” said Bill Kerans, senior center director.
County and state elected officials have also been invited, as has Deb Frisbie of the Adoptive Family Support Network.
Parking and entry are at the rear of the senior center. Those planning to attend should call the center at (231) 757-4705 to let them know they’re coming.
Spectrum Health
bringing Veggie Van
to Fountain today
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is inviting families across Mason County to pick up a bag of free healthy produce when the Veggie Van makes a stop today at Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain, from 3 to 4 p.m. or until all bags are gone.
The goal of the Veggie Van program is to ensure that fruit and vegetables are available to people, especially to those who may otherwise have limited access to fresh produce.
The Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market featuring regionally grown, top-quality fruit and vegetables, is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. The bags of produce will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-through fashion for convenience and safety.
“We are excited to again distribute free fruits and vegetables in a convenient outdoor location,” said Drew Dostal, president of both Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Gerber Memorial Hospital. “Adding fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet is a great way to improve your health, as they provide a natural source of the vitamins and nutrients our bodies need.”
Signage will direct participants to drive in from the east off Main Street, circle the building and exit on the west side of the building.
Charity Sew facilitator won’t be present, group still meeting Sept. 20
Plans for Charity Sew, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center at 140 S. Main St., have changed.
The facilitator will not be present for the Charity Sew scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but those willing to sew wheelchair or walker totes will be able to participate. Pre-cut kits, samples and directions will be available for participants to sew at the center or to take home to complete. As usual, supplies and a loaner sewing machine will be available. Those wishing to buy a lunch through the center should call (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.
For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.