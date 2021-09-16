Sanders Meats invites community to Fall Festival Oct. 2
Sanders Meats is inviting the Western Michigan community to its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2. The free event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Sanders’ retail location on South Main Street in Custer. The afternoon will feature food, children’s activities and fun for all ages.
Members of the Custer Fire Department will be on hand with one of their fire engines to greet the community. The afternoon will also include the Lakeside Weiner Wagon food truck featuring free Sanders hot dogs, chips and soda; bounce houses and face-painting for kids; a mechanical bull so attendees can test their inner rodeo stars; a photo booth with fun props; and a special visit from the Sanders mascot.
Attendees can register to win prizes, including T-shirts, insulated totes, hats, gift baskets and half of a hog.
Sanders Meats is located at 237 S. Main St. in Custer. For more information, visit sandersmeats.com.
Unicorn-themed activity packets at library today
The Mason County District Library will distribute unicorn-themed Fun Family Friday Activity Packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdl.org for many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about mythological creatures like unicorns. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Also, the library will distribute teen craft kids with materials for raised salt paintings. The teen kits will be offered on the third Friday of the month at the same time as the Fun Family Friday Activity Packets on the third Friday of the month. Please take only one packet per person.
LACA, U of M partner for free program for teens
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design are partnering for Fab Collabs a free 10-week art-making workshop for Ludington-area teens.
Fab Collabs will take place in the LACA performance hall Tuesday afternoons from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5 and continuing through Dec. 7. The free program is open to all students in middle school and high school who are interested in art and or being creative.
Bridging art spaces in Ludington and Ann Arbor, local students will meet weekly via Zoom with U of M art and design students for creative collaboration, sharing processes, concept development and technical strategies as projects progress and take shape. The U of M students will develop creative projects in a variety of media for Fab Collabs participants.
The program will include weekly virtual classes, demos and discussions about strategies for completing a wide array of projects.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to register in advance by emailing info@ludingtonartscenter.org or calling (231) 845-2787 with the participant’s name and age as well as contact information for a parent or guardian.
Please include “Fab Collabs registration” in the subject line of emails. A parental release form must be filled out and returned to LACA prior to taking part in the program.
The wearing of face masks is appreciated during the program.
Serve Ludington Day is Oct. 3
Radiant Church in partnership with Trinity, Prayer & Praise, and Cornerstone Church are coming together in a united worship service and serve project at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Oriole Field. The churches will worship together and then all attendees will divide into groups and serve the community.