Libraries to host Lego build Saturday
The Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will host a Lego build from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. A big pile of Lego bricks will be available for attendees to create something amazing. Be aware of choking hazards. The Ludington location is at 217 E. Ludington Ave. and the Scottville location is at 204 E. State St.
All library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.
Scottville Senior Center seeks volunteers for Fall Celebration
The Scottville Area Senior Center is looking for volunteers to help with its bingo tent on Saturday, Sept. 17 During Scottville’s Fall Celebration.
Those interested in helping with the bingo tent can call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 to sign up for a time slot between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
LACA hosts Accordion Fold Books workshop with Ellen Niemann Sept. 14
Ellen Niemann’s Accordion Fold Books workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Registration is $25 for LACA members or $30 for non-members and includes supplies. To register, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
During the workshop, students will create two books: a four-panel book with a flap and an eight-panel book with pockets for tags. Materials will be provided for the construction of the books, including watercolor paper.
Students are encouraged to bring ideas for book themes and decorating pieces such as ribbons, collage items, photos, images from magazines, buttons and more. Brusho ink crystals will be available to decorate the outside, inside, or both. Students can also bring a bone folder and utility knife.
Niemann is a self-taught artist who has experience in calligraphy, mixed media and watercolor. Her current focus is on watercolor florals. She has practiced and taught calligraphy for more than 30 years.
Niemann is an active member of LACA’s Visual Arts Critique group. You may view and purchase her artwork at Art on the Town Gallery in Pentwater, Michigan.
In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year in the center’s main gallery and performance hall gallery. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA ‘s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Ludington Senior Center seeks vendors for holiday art, craft show
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will be hosting its seventh holiday arts and crafts show on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested vendors should call the center at (231) 845-6841 for more information and to reserve a space.