Sable Dunes Audubon Society field trip is Saturday
Visitors to Mason and Oceana counties are invited to join Sable Dunes Audubon Society in its final field trip of the season this Saturday.
Matt McConnell will lead the group on this foray to check out Sutton’s Landing, the new Pere Marquette Conservation Park, and Ludington Harbor.
The group will search for late migrant songbirds, shorebirds and terns, plus early migrant waterfowl.
There appears to be a change in weather ahead which always brings in a new batch of migrating birds. Meet at 8:30 a.m at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Ludington Senior Center to feature taco bar at Funcheon
This month’s Funcheon at the Ludington Senior Center, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, will feature a taco bar luncheon and fun activities following.
The event takes place at the center on 308 S. Rowe St., beginning at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5.
Those planning to attend should call (231) 845-6841 to RSVP.
Pentwater Fall Fest Arts and Crafts Show this weekend
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 30th annual Fall Fest Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Village Green.
Artisans will gather on the Village Green to showcase their product. Stop by and do some shopping.
Pizza night at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today for members and their guests.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust.
Many toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.