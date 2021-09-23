Autumn-themed activity packets available today at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Scottville and Ludington.
The activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions about a different theme every week.
This week's theme is autumn. Packets will be full of fall activities and crafts.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families, including the seasons. Ask a librarian for book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Please take only one packet, as the packets include enough items for the whole family to enjoy.
Onekama Gala closes out 150th celebration
The Onekama 150 Gala is the grand finale to the 2021 sesquicentennial anniversary of Onekama. Onekama's creation stemmed from the seminal incident known as "The Cut," the culmination of a quarrel between lumbermen and farmers in the 1870s. The unintended creation of the channel from Portage Lake to Lake Michigan brought great opportunity to both sides of the warring factions and is still an integral part of the Onekama area.
Join the fun on Thursday, Oct. 7 starting at 6 p.m. for a historically focused, casual evening at the beautiful Portage Point Inn on Portage Lake. The Portage Point Inn, opened in 1903, is a fitting setting for this celebration of Onekama's past and present. Gala chairperson Ana Paz explains, "We are keeping the focus of this party on our area's history. That's been our goal all year during this 150th anniversary, to educate and share what's made Onekama such a special place."
The featured speaker of the gala is Loreen Niewenhaus, author of "A 1,000-Mile Walk on the Beach" and "A 1,000-Mile Great Lakes Walk." Loreen recently completed her third 1,000-mile Great Lakes adventure, exploring the many islands of the Great Lakes. She has given over 200 presentations about her Great Lakes adventures and currently resides in Traverse City.
The evening also includes displays of Onekama's history, tributes to the families involved in "The Cut," and live music by the Feral Cats. Heavy appetizers from well-loved Zupin Catering are included, and a cash bar will also be available.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit future Onekama history projects.
"We are hoping this anniversary year will be the spark that leads to an Onekama history group, and possibly an Onekama museum somewhere down the road," Paz said. "The attendance at these history-based events help to prove that there is enough interest to keep our efforts going."
Tickets are $35 per person or $300 for a table of 10. Tickets are available in-person at the Portage Lake Motel Office at 4714 Main St., Onekama between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; or at the Blue Slipper Tavern. Tickets are also available by mail, and at the door.
For more information, visit www.onekama.info/onekama-onefifty or email onekama150th@gmail.com.
Lakeshore Food Club launches Be a Hero campaign
The Lakeshore Food Club is inviting the community to help out its members though the Be A Hero campaign.
With a goal of raising $80,000, the campaign invites people in the community to sponsor one of the food club’s member families for $19 per month. Each gift will allow staff and volunteers to keep the shelves stocked with fresh and healthy foods, according to a release from the organization.
The need is pressing now, as membership has increased and costs have climbed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everywhere we turn, costs are climbing at historic highs — housing costs, healthcare costs, childcare costs, food costs. The basic cost of living increases are what have doubled our membership this summer,” stated Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal. “We have recently surveyed our members asking why they shop at the food club. The No. 1 answer that gets repeated over and over is that the money is running out faster than the month is.”
The food club stated that it now serves more than 750 families per month. It's membership includes young working families who need a little help each month to make it all work, as well as senior citizens trying to get by on Social Security while housing, food and medical costs keep climbing, the release stated.
“The number of new members who are senior citizens has grown dramatically over the last six months. It breaks my heart when my senior friends tell me they just can’t make it on their Social Security checks,” Gronstal stated. “We are dealing with the aftereffects of a global pandemic and things are much more expensive than they were a year ago. Our members can’t keep up, even with two incomes. We need the community’s support more than ever.”
People who live, work or have a household member who attends any school in Mason County and who fall within the 200 percent of the Federal Poverty guidelines are eligible to become a member for $10 per month. Members shop with the points allotted by household size.
To learn more about how to Be A Hero, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org. To donate, text “GIVE” to (231) 201-3180.