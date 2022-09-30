BOGO camping weekend Oct. 7-8 at Mason County Campground
A chance for residents to experience a hidden gem Mason County Campground, 5906 W. Chauvez Road, is offering a special buy-one-night, get-one-night-free camping weekend Oct. 7 and 8 to encourage area residents to get to know the campground and nearby Mason County Picnic Area.
Towering hardwood trees surround the 56 campsites with easy access to a centrally located bathhouse with handicap accessible shower and restrooms. More than half have full services and all have electricity and water. Four camper cabins are included in the total. is available.
A nature path rolling through the landscape leads to the Picnic Area where a playground was added in 2020. The picnic area is home three Mason County Disc Golf Organization courses.
Consumers Energy operated access to the Lake Michigan and Pumped Storage Pond overlooks are adjacent to the the south end of the property.
The campground is home to the family-friendly Tinderbox disc golf course created in 2021. Campers may borrow discs from the campground office to try out the course that winds through the woods in the hills at the site.
To make a reservation call (231) 845-7609 or email mccampground@masoncounty.net.
Mason County Campground and Picnic Area are operated under the auspices of the Mason County Parks Commission.
For a full list of amenities at the campground, visit www.masoncounty.net/departments/parks-recreation/campground.html.
Proposal 3 protest rally Saturday at courthouse
Mason County Right to Life will host a gathering to protest Proposal 3 from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
Signs will be available or participants can make their own signs. There will be pick-up materials for canvassing. For more information, call Dee Bennett at (231) 690-0363.
People Fund Grant letters of interest due Saturday
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the fall grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by Saturday. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund. More information, eligibility criteria, and past recipients can also be found on the website.
Great Lakes Energy members support the fund by having their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. Since 1999, the People Fund program has awarded more than $4 million in grants. The People Fund awarded more than $144,000 in 2022 spring cycle.
Another grant opportunity will be available in April 2023.