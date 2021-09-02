PM Highway closing Sept. 7 as MDOT starts bridge project
Starting Sept. 7, there will be lane closures and traffic shifts on U.S. 31 over and the Pere Marquette Highway bridge as the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) conducts bridge improvement work.
The PM Highway bridge over U.S. 31, between Lattin and Anthony roads, will be closed for bridge repairs at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and is scheduled to be open on Oct. 22. The detour route is U.S. 31 Business Route (Oceana Drive) to U.S. 31 to Pere Marquette Hwy.
The left lane southbound U.S. 31 over the North Branch of the Pentwater River, just north of Monroe Road, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 13. This lane closure will be in place until Nov. 12. One lane of southbound U.S. 31 will be open at all times, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
MDOT stated in a press release that it’s investing approximately $900,000 in the project, which will include deck patching, expansion joint replacement, barrier wall repair, substructure improvements and epoxy overlays.
The aim of the project is to increase safety, improve ride quality and extend the service life of the bridges, according to MDOT.
Traffic impacts will be kept up-to-date on MDOT’s construction and traffic information website at mdotjboss.state.mi.us/midrive/map.
Old Kirke to host outdoor fundraiser concert Friday
At 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, the Old Kirke Museum will present a special end-of-summer outdoor treat when Karen Curlee and Mark Stewart entertain with songs, stories and a singalong.
The performance is a fundraiser for the museum, and it will be the final program of the season. There is no cost, but there’s a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds will go to the continued restoration and operation of the Old Kirke Museum, located at 304 Walnut St., Manistee.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.
Tallman Lake Senior Center is open
Tallman Lake Senior Center would like its guests to know that it is up and running again. The center re-opened earlier this summer, and is offering activities such as crafts on the third Wednesday of the month, bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and more.
Lunch is offered every day at noon. Sign-up is required the day before.
The center, at 6765 E. Marshall Road in Fountain, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (231) 757-3306 for more information.
MCC to start with half-day Tuesday
Mason County Central Schools welcomes students back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The school district reminds parents that this is a half-day, with students attending in the morning only. Bagged lunches will be available to take home. Scottville Elementary will dismiss at 11:20 a.m. and all other buildings dismiss at 11:30.
Mitten Tree seeks helpers for 35th year
Church Women United of Mason County is asking for help from those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program. In the program, volunteers knit, crochet or sew mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County. The program is flexible; knitters can choose their own pattern, size and color. If there are any specific needs regarding, that information will be provided. The group gives free yarn to participants. Those who need yarn or would like to volunteer should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name and phone number on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
Church Women United started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986, making 2021 its 35th year. In that time, approximately 10,500 pairs of mittens have been given out.