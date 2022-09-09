International Beach Sweep is Sept. 17
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring the community’s International Beach Sweep on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Join others all over the world in cleaning coastal beaches along with counting every bit of trash which will then be added to a database. Teams have removed over 490,000 pounds of litter from the Great Lakes since the Alliance for the Great Lakes started tracking it. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
Gloves and bags will be provided. All are welcome.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Church Women United to host fall fundraising luncheon Sept. 14
Church Women United of Mason County, consisting of representatives from several Ludington area churches, is hosting a fall fundraising luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St., Ludington. The luncheon consists of salads and desserts. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance from a representative of Church Women United or at the door. Take-out is also available.
Church Women United is the organization that sponsors the Mitten Tree for the Mason County area.
American Legion Auxiliary seeks vendors for Big Holiday Show
Calling all crafters and vendors to join the American Legion Post 76 Auxiliary for the Big Holiday Show, Saturday Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington. Call Deb at (231) 690-4718 to reserve a space.
Medicare questions answered at Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center is sponsoring a Medicare educational event to help those interested in learning more about options and plans available through Medicare, Medicaid, supplementals, advantage plans and more. The workshop will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the center on 308 S. Rowe St.
Since enrollment does not begin until Oct. 15, this event will help those who attend to understand all the available plans before they need to enroll.
Representatives from Priority Health, Smith & Eddy Insurance Agency, the Area Agency on Aging, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be on hand to share information and answer questions.
The event is open to the community and light refreshments will be served.
Blessing of the Animals is Sept. 18
Come with your pets of all sizes to the 27th annual Blessing of the Animals, pet show/games and silent auction, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 N. Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
The Rev. John Brown and the Rev. John Hansen will give the blessing, which is free. A pet is not needed to attend. Free stuffed will be given to those who want one. There will also be live music by Helen Herzberg and tours of the Fountain Fire Department truck.
There will be a pet costume classes for dogs, cats and other animals, and 25 other games for all ages to enter.
All proceeds from the silent auction will support the special needs therapy farm.
Entry in the games is $5 per class. A trophy for first and rosette ribbons for second and third place will be given. All ages are welcome to enter.
Fountain Road is closed due to the bridge being out. Come in from Custer Road to Fountain Road, go around barriers to Tuttle and see signs. The road commission is aware of the event and said this route if fine to use.