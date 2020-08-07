Alzheimer’s caregiver support group canceled
Due to the coronavirus, the support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or related dementia will not take place. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
P.M. Township board to meet Tuesday
The Pere Marquette Township Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
Mitten Tree to continue in 2020
For 84 years, Church Women United has sponsored the Mitten Tree, a program that collects and makes mittens, hats and scarves for needy children in Mason County.
The Church Women United will be collecting the items as in years past, but co-chairs Judy Hill and Norma Koeppe state the method for collecting the items may be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who need yarn to knit items, call Koeppe at 843-4253.