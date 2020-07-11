Manistee GOP, Tea Party to hold picnic July 16
the Manistee County Republican Party, in conjunction with the Manistee Area Tea Party, will hold its sixth annual picnic at noon on Thursday, July 16 at the Lions Pavilion on the First Street Beach.
Featured speakers will be 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass, a serving utensil and a beverage. Water, as well as sloppy joes, plates, cups napkins and silverware will be provided.
Old Kirke Museum to host Mark Herberger Thursday
On Thursday, the Old Kirke Museum will present a program by Mark Herberger, the third in its 2020 First Person Stories and Songs series. Herberger will entertain with his “Tales of a Forester” beginning at 10 a.m. in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in the U.S. at 304 Walnut St.
Herberger is a native of the Cleveland, Ohio area where he grew up on the shores of Lake Erie. He received his bachelor’s degree in forest resource management from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in Forest Fire Ecology from the University of Massachusetts.
Herberger spent several years as a state forester on the prairie of South Dakota as well as the Black Hills, and also worked in Idaho and Arizona.
Herberger has been employed by the Huron-Manistee National Forests as a planner for 18 years.
People attending Herberger’s program will be asked to wear facemasks inside the museum and maintain social distancing at all times. Seating will be limited.
In the lower level exhibit space before and after the program will be “Hats off to the Ladies,” an exhibit celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage featuring accomplished Manistee Women and the hats they wore and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
In addition to the Thursday Morning programs in July and August, the Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month from July to October. Appointments can be made by calling 723-2744.
Candidate forum canceled
The Ludington Daily News and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce announced that their scheduled candidate forum for Tuesday, July 14 is canceled.
Garden club features Garden of the Month
The Mason County Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month is at the home of Gale Martin at 319 N. Robert St. in Ludington. Martin enlisted the assistance of Kent Halliday to install the hardscape and plantings three years ago. The front and back yards include hardy geraniums, dianthus, astilbe, goatsbeard and bottle rocket ligularia. Viewers may drive down the alley to view her back yard flower and vegetable gardens.