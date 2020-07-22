AFFEW Beach Sweep scheduled for July 29
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) has scheduled its first beach sweep for 2020 for 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 29.
AFFEW is partnering with a local West Michigan apparel company called Oshki, which transforms plastic waste from Great Lakes beach cleanups into durable and sustainable clothing. This company was started by a Muskegon native and also donates a portion of profits to Great Lakes preservation.
Those who are participating need to meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park in Ludington. AFFEW and Oshki will provide gloves and bags for the cleanup, if needed. Please bring a mask as well in case you are closer than 6 feet.
For more information go to www.affew.org
Dodson to perform Sunday
Jimmy Dodson will be playing a solo acoustic set as a part of the Emerson Lake Inn’s tiki deck party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Emerson Lake Inn is located is located at 7786 E. U.S. 10 between Walhalla and Branch.
Onekama artists featured at the Ramsdell
MANISTEE — Phil and Susan Joseph announce “Joseph Works,” an exhibition of new paintings. The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts opens Hardy Hall on Friday, July 24 from 12 to 3 p.m. It’s free for patrons, but they must make a reservation online at www.RamsdellTheatre.org and click on “Buy tickets.”
The Josephs have a lifetime commitment to making and teaching art. The show brings together a group of works very different in concept and approach, but with the shared interest in the craft of painting. Each piece arrives with layers of story and meaning wrapped in the mystery of the creative process. Their artistic vision is supported by continual dialogue and critique. Phil Joseph, co-presenter of Joseph Works stated in a press release, “Susan and I have not shown together for a long time. It is an extremely satisfying experience to co-present a show in this beautiful space.”