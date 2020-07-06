Fin & Feather Club meeting Wednesday
The Fin & Feather Club is returning to its monthly meetings starting with Wednesday evening.
Meetings will start at 6 p.m. with some basic safety rules. Because of COVID-19, there will not be a dinner or a speaker.
Facial coverings are mandatory, a 6-foot distance will be required at all times and seating is limited to two people per table and seating is available.
Members who are ill are asked not to attend.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing offered in Big Rapids
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, July 8 and 9, at Trinity Fellowship EFC in Big Rapids.
The testing is open to anyone age 18 or older; having a picture ID; service is first-come, first-served; open to surrounding counties; not limited to symptomatic individuals; testing is for current COVID-19 status; and, testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose).
The health department is also offering a free Hepatitis A vaccine to those interested.
FiveCAP hosting Golf for Warmth Aug. 7
SCOTTVILLE — FiveCAP is teeing up for its 16th annual Golf for Warmth event, being held Friday, Aug. 7 at Manistee National Golf & Resort.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the event will start with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Funds raised by the Walk/Golf for Warmth events allow FiveCAP to provide a safety net to families in need who are facing an emergency. Golf for Warmth is an 18-hole scramble followed by prizes, raffles and a live auction at approximately 1 p.m. Lunch and cart are included.
The live auction is held under the “Big White Tent” with lots of great items to raise funds for the cause. Masks will be required for this portion of the event and tables spaced for social distancing. All funds raised are used to support senior citizens and families in Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties.
The winning team will each get an overnight stay package from the Little River Casino Resort. Participants will also have the chance to win a 2020 Jeep Compass with a hole-in-one on Hole No. 9, sponsored by Watson Country of Ludington/Manistee/Benzie/Rockford. DTE Energy donated a large gas grill as the grand raffle prize which will be drawn at the conclusion of the event (do not need to be present to win).
Manistee National Golf & Resort is located at 4797 U.S. 31, in Manistee. Contact the golf shop at (231) 398-0123 to register your team in advance. Payment the day of event. Men’s, women’s and mixed teams are welcome. Registration is $75 per person or $60 for course members, with a portion being donated to FiveCAP’s Walk for Warmth funds.