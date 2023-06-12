Outdoor worship returns to state park, Silver Lake
ArkLight Ministries is offering its Sunday outdoor worship services again this summer at Ludington State Park and a public park located in Silver Lake. The services are coordinated by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne of ArkLight Ministries and are interdenominational.
The services include group singing, special music, children and adult messages and prayer concerns. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Oceana/Mason county inmate and family ministries.
Worship services at the state park will be Sundays at 10 a.m. starting June 18 through Sept. 3 at the amphitheater. Sunday’s service will feature Adison Thorne, who was featured at Ludrock’s Girls Rock event at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in May.
Worship services near Silver Lake will be a yet-to-be-announced park starting at 10 a.m., June 18. The services are led by Chaplain Terry and Deb Motambo.
The public is invited to either worship service as well as campers. Dress code is casual.
Patriotic worship service planned at Lighthouse Baptist
HAMLIN TWP. — Lighthouse Baptist Church is hosting a Patriotic Worship Service at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 2.
The service will be followed by a picnic at the church, 1950 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington. The church’s web address is www.logcabinchurch.net.
Michigan Dunes DAR hosting open house Saturday
PENTWATER — The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting an open house from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday.
The open house will be at Centenary United Methodist Church’s Wesley Room. The church is located at 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater. Those in attendance can enjoy light refreshments while learning about the Michigan Dunes DAR and what the group does in the community.
The group is also having a meeting following the open house at noon, and members are encouraged to bring two cans of pineapple to the meeting or donate funds to the veterans holiday food boxes.
Tacos and 5K Trek for Trail returns June 24
PENTWATER — On June 24, the non-profit organization Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will hold its annual fun-filled Taco luncheon and guided 5k ride/run/walk through Pentwater known as Tacos & Trek for the Trail.
This will be the fourth such fundraiser for the Trail to be held on Pentwater’s Village Green, with the 5k ride/walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. Registration for the event may be completed online at Pentwaterharttrail.com or at 11 a.m. the day of the event.
A donation of $30 per person includes participation in the 5k ride/walk/run, two tacos and a t-shirt (with pre-registration link online at: Pentwaterharttrail.com) or a two-taco lunch is available for a $10 donation.
The event is made possible by grand sponsor Corewell Health; platinum sponsor Fleis & Vandenbrink; silver sponsors Shelby State Bank, Pentwater Service Club, Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington and Lakeside Comprehensive Rehab. The Starting Block in Hart supports the event with food preparation.
The groups of bikers, runners and walkers, will depart from Second Street on the North side of the Village Green, following their group’s leader through the Village. At 12 noon and at 2 p.m. Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington will present a free bike maintenance workshop.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The proposed 10-foot wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connects with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The effort to create a trail from Pentwater to Hart, to connect with the rail trail, began in 2015. In 2020, the committee formally became a 501C3 nonprofit organization called the “Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail.” The goal of the organization is to raise approximately $5.1 million for the trail, mainly through state and federal grants. In 2018, an allocation of $1.4 million for trail construction was made by former State Senator Goeff Hansen. Private donations are also needed.
Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in becoming a “Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail” may find a membership form on www.pentwaterharttrail.com
Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL, shooting classes
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting two separate classes in June and July, at its club at 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The first class is a skeet shooting class at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, at the Fin & Feather Club’s skeet range. Bring a box of 7 1/2-9 shot. There is not a charge for the class. The instructors are Bruce Krieger and Dan Engelhardt.
The concealed pistol license class is July 7 and 8. The class is from 6-9:30 p.m., July 7, and it is all day July 8. The cost is $100 is for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Registration for the CPL class is required. To register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
Circle Rocking S’s barn dance, potluck coming June 29
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm for special needs is hosting its barn dance and potluck from 11: 30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 29.
The event will be hosted rain or shine inside the big barn. The event is free to those with special needs. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Attendees are asked to bring a nutritious dish to pass and their own table service. Hot dogs, lemonade and ice water will be available.
RSVPs are needed by June 24. They may be submitted by mail, by phone at 231-462-3732 or by email at circlerockingsfarm@att.net.