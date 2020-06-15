PFLAG Manistee’s meeting June 21 via Zoom
PFLAG Manistee is hosting guest speaker Jeanne Butterfield at its next meeting, scheduled for Sunday, June 21.
Butterfield is a member of Manistee Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative. According to a release from PFLAG, Butterfield will discuss about her work “to promote justice and equality for all citizens of northwestern Michigan.”
To join the meeting, send your name and email address to lindakarle@earthlink.net to receive information on the monthly topic and link to the Zoom meeting on Friday, June 19.
MDOT announces projects in region
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced two road projects in neighboring counties that will start in the coming days.
MDOT announced M-22 will be resurfaced from U.S. 31 to 8 Mile Road in Manistee County. The project, which costs $1.5 million for the 6.8-mile stretch, is expected to start on June 22 and conclude July 18.
MDOT announced M-115 will be resurfaced from U.S. 31 to South Pioneer Road in Benzie County. The project, which costs $1.7 million for the 8-mile stretch, is scheduled to start June 22 and conclude Aug. 8.