LACA to hold ceramic holiday workshop Nov. 18
Get in the holiday spirit during a ceramic holiday ornament workshop at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18. The workshop is taught by local artist Mary Case.
During the two-class workshop, students will learn to make a variety of ornaments. Students will create their ornaments during the first class on Nov. 18 and will then glaze them during the second class on Dec. 2.
Projects will be available for pickup at LACA the week of Dec. 9.
The cost of the workshop is $25 for LACA members and $35 for non-members. All materials included.
No experience is required and assistance and idea help will be provided.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each workshop is limited to eight people and face masks must be worn at all times. Pre-registration is required.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/pottery or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Ludington Area Catholic to hold second drive-thru fish fry events Nov. 7
Ludington Area Catholic School will host another home-and-school fish fry event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Fried perch, fried shrimp, perch-shrimp combos and baked salmon are the entrée choices. Each dinner comes with a choice of fries, baked potato, mac and cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, all condiments, cutlery and an individual cheesecake.
The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids, or free for children 3 years old or younger.
The school is located at 700 E. Bryant Road in Ludington. Enter from Bryant Road, and follow the signs.