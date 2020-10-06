American Legion to meet Oct. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Outdoor holiday craft show returns this weekend
There will be an Early Holiday “Artsie” Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11, at 505 E. Melendy St. in Ludington, rain or shine.
Seven local artists will be selling their beautiful creations a bit early this year and outdoors, (because of the pandemic). Get an early start on your holiday shopping while supporting local artists. Look for the hot pink directional signs.
For more information, contact Laurie Carey (231) 794-9184.
St. Joseph’s to host Polka Mass and Polish dinner
There will be a Polka Mass 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish, 2380 W. Jackson Road in Hart. Seating for Mass is limited and face coverings are required.
Following the mass, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., there will be a drive-thru Polish dinner catered by Stevie Tejchma.
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.stjosephweare.org or at the parish office. Presale tickets are $12 per dinner, and tickets at the door are $15. For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
There will also be a handcrafted hunting knife raffle on Nov. 8.
Boston Brass to perform for limited audience Oct. 18 at Ramsdell
West Shore Community College is the sole sponsor of the Boston Brass, performing from the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee on from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. There are 30 reserved, socially distanced seats available, and the seats are only reservable until Oct. 1. Tickets can be reserved are on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Tasha Dault at tdault@westshore.edu. The concert will also be live-streamed at www.westshore.edu/community/performing-arts.