Children’s farm hosts August coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a coloring contest for people with special needs of all ages, as well as for seniors. The theme of this month’s contest is Back to School or Blessing of the Animals, and the deadline for submissions is Aug. 30.
Ribbons will be awarded for the top 3 art pieces. To participate, mail in your drawing to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. Include your full name, age, address and “s.p.” for special needs participants.
The contest is free to enter.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet today
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.
P.M. Township board to meet Tuesday
The Pere Marquette Township Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.