Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministry meeting is Sept. 15
The rescheduled annual meeting of the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at First Baptist Church of Hart. A reception starts at 6 p.m. with a catered meal by Karen Isley at 6:30, followed by special music and program at 7. The program will include 2020 Angel Tree plans and worker needs, 2021 youth and family retreat camp opportunities at Grace Adventures, re-entry assistance offered to local jail inmates, and discussion of chaplaincy opportunities.
The main purpose of the meeting is to update the public about ministry programs offered to the communities in both Mason and Oceana counties, and inmates of local jails and prison system and their families. The update will be given by ministry workers and supporting organizations.
Reservations are requested. There is no charge for the meal, but a free-will offering will be taken. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net by Sept. 11 for more information or reservations.
Old Kirke Museum to host guests Saturdays this fall
The Old Kirke Museum, located in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church Building in the U.S., at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays September and October for visitors. On display in the Old Kirke’s lower level exhibit space through October is Hats off to the Ladies, an exhibit commemorating 100 years of women’s suffrage featuring 12 accomplished Manistee women and the hats they wore.
Also on permanent display are Earl Madsen’s Madsen Lumbering Dioramas, a priceless gift from the creator’s grandchildren. Though COVID-19 has forced the Old Kirke to cancel its annual Scandinavian Christmas Open House and Tiny Towns and Trains exhibit this December, the museum is by appointment. Call 723-2744 for more information.
Free backpack giveaway Aug. 29
There will be a free backpack giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Shore Bank in Scottville. Backpacks will include notebooks, pencils, crayons, a glue stick, a folder and a sealed snack. CDC guidelines will be followed during the giveaway.