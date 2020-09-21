Census hub location update
There will be a census hub from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and also on Friday, Sept. 25, at Orchard Market, 8418 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
There will also be a census hub from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Lakeside Wiener Wagon, 5800 W. U.S. 10, Ludington.
Spectrum Health launches curbside vaccination program
In an effort to encourage more Michigan residents to get a flu shot, Spectrum Health is launching one of the Midwest’s first curbside vaccination programs. Spectrum Health piloted the program at select locations and now has more than 40 sites operational across West Michigan.
This new curbside service is for all ages — including childhood vaccinations — and includes many immunizations, injections and tests as well as blood pressure checks. This includes a host of services, from flu vaccines to B12 injections and strep tests. The service is also helpful for patients that have mobility challenges.
Appointments can be scheduled online, via Spectrum Health’s My Chart app, or by calling the office and requesting a curbside visit. The scheduler will inform patients to look for designated parking spaces upon arrival. Patients then call the phone number on the sign and registration is completed over the phone. Clinical staff then meets patients at their vehicle, ready to perform the necessary service through the car window.
Most appointments take less than 10 minutes. Hospital leadership is assessing additional services that could safely be provided at the curbside with plans to continue to grow this program.