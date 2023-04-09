Native plant workshop rescheduled for April 13
The All About Natives native plant workshop hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment and the World (AFFEW) and Plant it Wild, originally scheduled to take place today, has been rescheduled.
The event will now be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
AFFEW president Julia Cambers said Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild, will provide information about the benefits of gardening with native plants and how best to incorporate them into landscapes based on your growing conditions.
Plant it Wild is a small, independent nonprofit in Benzie and Manistee counties. The organization offers educational programs annually between May and September and hosts several field trips.
Space is limited and people can sign up by sending an email to AFFEW at sarab@affew.org.
Great Lakes Environmental Festival coming to Manistee
The second annual Great Lakes Environmental Festival is coming to Manistee April 21-23.
There will be many environmental experts and advocates presenting information about climate change, sustainable living, and renewable energy. There will be movies, videos made by students, fun-filled activities for children, the Coast Guard with a rescue demonstration on the lake, an expo exhibit and so much more.
This entire weekend is free and the community is invited to attend and listen to many speakers to learn about effective ways to help the environment.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the West Shore Community College building in downtown Manistee. Speakers, movies and student videos will be presented.
On Saturday, April 22, the Environmental Expo will be at the Wagoner Center, 260 St. Mary’s Pkwy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A shuttle is available to take participants between the two sites. The movies and student videos will be presented at West Shore Community College.
The children’s movie, “The Lorax,” will begin at 10 a.m. at the Vogue Theatre. The cost is 25 cents. Children’s activities will be ongoing throughout the day.
On Sunday, April 23, there will be an environmental worship service at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 412 Fourth St.
A group of students from Bear Lake High School have made some videos and there are also videos from other students.
For more information, visit the festival website at www.glef.us.
Ongoing Feldenkrais classes at Ludington Senior Center
Each Wednesday at 4 p.m., Judith Dila, a Feldenkrais practitioner, conducts a Feldenkrais class at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Dila explains the class as “a mind and body connection exercise,” adding, “This connection is made by obtaining the knowledge and control of small muscle groups that allow one to begin to realize that everything in the body is connected to everything else.”
Those attending should bring a mat. The classes are taught on a donation basis.
Leeward Initiative hosting medication take-back event April 22
Mason County’s Substance Use Prevention Coalition: The Leeward Initiative, is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department, West Michigan Community Mental Health, West Michigan Fairgrounds and Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-through medication and sharps disposal take-back event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 22.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children and environment. Unused and expired medications and sharps can be taken to the take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
More details about the event can be found on Facebook by searching for “Medication Disposal ‘Take Back’ Event” or through the Leeward Initiative’s page and events.
If dropping off sharps, secure them in a plastic container (examples: kitty litter container, sharps disposal box, laundry soap container, gallon jug, etc.)
For more information, contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583. For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, please visit http://michigan-open.org/.