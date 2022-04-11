Road commission to lift weight ban April 18
The Mason County Road Commission will be lifting its weight restrictions for trucks at 6 p.m. on April 18.
DHD10 promotes national prescription drug take-back event
The U.S. is currently experiencing an epidemic of prescription drug misuse and abuse. Opioid deaths in Michigan have almost tripled in five years. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, the Leeward Initiative coalition is partnering with the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (Michigan OPEN), as well as Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Ludington and Scottville police departments and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to host a drug take-back event where the public can drive through and dispose of any unwanted medication or needles.
The take-back event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30 at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583 with questions about the event.
For more information, or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, please visit https://michigan-open.org.
Book club to talk ‘Pride & Prejudice’ at Scottville Senior Center
The book club at the Scottville Area Senior Center will discuss Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the center, 140 S. Main St. New members who have read the month’s book are welcome. The book for May will be selected at the meeting.
Tree seedling fundraiser to be held on Arbor Day
The Mason-Lake Conservation District will be hosting their annual tree seedling sale on the last weekend in April and welcomes the public to visit and join in the celebration of Arbor Day.
A variety of native evergreen and deciduous tree seedlings will be available for purchase, as well as shrubs for a wide selection of habitats that are important for wildlife.
Most customers have already pre-ordered trees, but a limited supply of seedlings will be available on April 29 and 30.
In addition, there will be other conservation products available, such as Michigan Field Guides, tree protectors and other deer deterrents.
This annual event serves as the major fundraiser for the conservation district each year.
The funds raised are then put back into the community through conservation projects such as educational seminars and workshops, shoreline stabilization and erosion control, tree planting and habitat improvements at public parks, staffing support and much more.
“This fundraiser, in conjunction with a $19,000 allocation from Mason County and $2,000 from Lake County, is really our main source of funding for the conservation district,” said Executive Director Dani McGarry. “Many people don’t realize that over 80% of what we do is grant funded, and changes from year to year, so our tree sale is crucial to helping keep our programs in place.”
Decades ago, the Mason-Lake Conservation District established and operated its own tree seedling nursery to promote reforestation and control erosion around the county.
Today, the district maintains a beachgass nursery, but supports and utilizes local wholesale nurseries as sources for tree seedlings.
All tree sale pre-orders must be picked up during times listed below; orders cannot be held or delivered. Extras for sale on site in Ludington will be on a first-come, first-served basis only.
Contact the conservation district at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 with specific questions.
Pick-up information is as follows:
• Mason County Fairgrounds, 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 29 and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 30
• Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday April 30; pre-paid orders only, no extras for sale.
Pentwater to host Easter on the Green April 16
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St. in downtown Pentwater.
Bring your children and family to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
The event in sponsored by The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage.
For more information, visit www.pentwater.org, call the Pentwater chamber at (231) 869-4150 or find the Easter on the Green event on Facebook.
MSP collecting donations for Purses with a Purpose during April
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is gathering purses and bags, new with tags, to fill with new comfort items to benefit COVE and West Shore Community College.
They will be distributed to survivors of sexual and domestic assault and other people in need.
Donations are being accepted through April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as part of the Purses with a Purpose program.
Donations can be made throughout the month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday at the MSP Hart Post, 3793 W. Polk Road.
Suggested donations include new toiletries, candy, socks, hand sanitizer, hair ties, feminine hygiene products, oral hygiene products, chapstick, brushes, combs and lotions.
Purses with a Purpose is supported by MSP’s Women Leading Change employee resource group.