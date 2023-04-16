CPL class May 5-6
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a concealed pistol license class May 5-6 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. The class on May 5 will be from 6 to 9 p.m, and class will be all day on May 6.
The cost is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members.
Contact Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Women’s billiards at the Ludington Senior Center
Time has been set aside for women who enjoy playing billiards to get together at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., beginning at 10 a.m. on those days. The center has two pool tables and there is no need to reserve a time. For more information, call (231) 845-6841.
Portion of Hansen Road closed starting today
Starting today, Hansen Road between Meyers and Dennis roads will be closed to thru traffic, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The scheduled completion date of the project is Monday, June 5.
The detour route is from Hansen Road to Stiles Road, then to U.S. 10/U.S. 31, Jebavy Drive, and Rasmussen Road.
Residents who live on Hansen Road will have access to their property.
School buses, garbage trucks, emergency vehicles, and residents should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving within the project limits and when approaching construction equipment.