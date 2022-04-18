Returnable can and bottle drive to benefit AFFEW
Ludington Beverage will be collecting returnable cans and bottles at AFFEW’s Earth Day event April 23 at the Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collection containers will be outside for easy drop off. All deposits will benefit AFFEW (A Few Friends for the Environment of the World).
For more information and a schedule of Earth Day events see website at www.affew.org.
Ludington Senior Center starting golf league
The Ludington Senior Center is starting a golf league in June. The league will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Lakeside Links. Blind draws for teams, scrambles, weekly goals, clinics and establishing handicaps, are a few things that will take place. The league is open to the community and golfers don’t necessarily have to be senior citizens to join. For more information, call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841.
Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.
Taco Tuesday April 19 at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion will have Leah’s Famous Tacos from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the Post, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Tacos will be $2 and all proceeds will go to Post 76.
Setback card group resumes at Scottville Area Senior Center
The Scottville Area Senior Center has resumed its weekly evening Setback card games at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. All are welcome. The card group will meet each Thursday at the same time. The senior center is located at 140 S. Main St. in Scottville. Use the entrance and parking in back. For information, Contact Bob Haupt at (231) 757-9687 or the center (757-4705). call the center at (231) 757-4705.
Racial Equity Book Club to discuss ‘Blackout’ April 27
The Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is currently reading “Blackout” by Candace Owens and will meet to discuss the book at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and via Zoom.
The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Members choose which session and format is most convenient for them.
The book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month. Upcoming books and films include:
• April 27, “Blackout” by Candace Owens
• May 25, “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich
• June 22, “Mississippi Burning” starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe
• July 27, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham
• Aug. 31, “The Hate You Give “by Angie Thomas
• Sept. 28, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” film
• Oct. 26, “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson
• Nov. 30, “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea
Visit www.mcdl.pub/rebc for more information. Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public.